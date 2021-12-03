Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.46.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
