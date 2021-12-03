Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,670. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.27. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Heska by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

