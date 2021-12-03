Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price at $8.32

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.