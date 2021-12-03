Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) PT at $38.60

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,048. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

