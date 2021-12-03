Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$236.18

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

CJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, NBF lowered their target price on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$166.83. 114,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$228.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$189.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 62.02.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1948837 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

