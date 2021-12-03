Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,152. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.