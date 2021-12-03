Analysts Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) PT at $11.40

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OPFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 287,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,035. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

