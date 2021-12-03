Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $28.67

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.