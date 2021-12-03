Analyzing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.22 -$561.30 million $0.74 12.19

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 0 0 1.67

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% American Axle & Manufacturing 1.65% 43.98% 3.11%

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.