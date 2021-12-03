Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 25,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,262,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $354,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.