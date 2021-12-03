Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 543 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $19,862.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $83,962.08.

On Friday, October 8th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

