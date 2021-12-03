Andrew James Bell Acquires 263,051 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,299,102.14).

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.