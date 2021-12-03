Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in November

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the October 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anima in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.