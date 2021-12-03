Ann Mather Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,726.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

