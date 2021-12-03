AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

