Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46. Appian has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

