Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. Appian has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

