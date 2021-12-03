Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,879,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $257,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

