Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.