Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. 144,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,249. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

