AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.00

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 10576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

