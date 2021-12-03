ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

