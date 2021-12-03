ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

