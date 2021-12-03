Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

LFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

