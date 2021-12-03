Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.