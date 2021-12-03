Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

