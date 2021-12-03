Arion (ARION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $32,249.95 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00093026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.71 or 0.07846801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.49 or 0.99845198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,086,668 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

