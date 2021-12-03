Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 7,385 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22.

ANET stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

