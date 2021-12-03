ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,746,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $130.75 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.55.

