Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.