Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 561,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.