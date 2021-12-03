Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

