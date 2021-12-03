Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Arrival has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 20.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

