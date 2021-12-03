Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $1,086,939.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARW opened at $122.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

