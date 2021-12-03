Arteris Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Arteris’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.