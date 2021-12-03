Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

