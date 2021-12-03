Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.28)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $104.5-105.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.73 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,249,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

