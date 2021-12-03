Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $78.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 46,432 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $671,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

