Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $24.02 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

