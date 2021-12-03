Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

