Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

