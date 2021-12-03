Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.05

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.05 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 200.62 ($2.62), with a volume of 252,645 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.42. The stock has a market cap of £191.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.