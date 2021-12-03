Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 99,292 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $30,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

