Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.