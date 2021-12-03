Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

