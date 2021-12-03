Asset Dedication LLC Buys 107 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.21 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

