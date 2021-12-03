Asset Dedication LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,129.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.21 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,090.12 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,581.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

