Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.37. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.46 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

