Asset Dedication LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000.

ILCV opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

