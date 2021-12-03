Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($1.03) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

Get Assura alerts:

LON:AGR opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.67.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders bought a total of 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 over the last quarter.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.