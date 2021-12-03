Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders purchased 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 over the last 90 days.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

